Parler Claims Hate 'Not Part And Parcel' Of Platform

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 9:06 PM EST) -- An attorney for Parler urged a federal judge Thursday to force Amazon to restore the social media startup's web hosting account, which was suspended after a violent mob allegedly used the microblogging site to coordinate storming the U.S. Capitol, arguing much-larger rival Twitter's ability to police its platform is no better. Solo practitioner David J. Groesbeck maintained during a telephone conference held by a Seattle federal judge that Amazon violated Parler's web hosting contract in abruptly taking the social media company off the internet. And he said there's "no evidence" beyond anecdotal press references to indicate Parler was a primary hub...

