FCC Inks $10M Fine For Racist Political Robocaller

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 8:40 PM EST) -- After sending out thousands of racist robocalls in an attempt to sway public opinion against Black and Jewish political candidates, an Idaho white supremacist is being whopped with nearly $10 million in fines from the Federal Communications Commission. The commission handed down its final decision, called a forfeiture order, Thursday. It orders Scott Rhodes, the neo-Nazi podcaster behind the calls, to pony up $9.9 million as recompense for the thousands of attack calls he sent out from spoofed numbers in 2018. Rhodes doesn't deny making the calls, according to the agency, only that he didn't make them "as alleged." "Other than...

