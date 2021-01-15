Real Estate Rumors: IQHQ, Beyond Meat, C-III Capital

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 7:45 PM EST) -- California-based IQHQ Inc. is planning to build 565,000 square feet of Cambridge, Massachusetts, office and life sciences lab space at a site it bought last year, the Boston Business Journal reported Friday. The real estate firm is planning to renovate a pair of existing structures and develop three new buildings as well as a put up a new parking garage at the site, which is close to the MBTA Red Line Alewife station, according to the report. Beyond Meat has reached a real to lease roughly 280,000 square feet of space in El Segundo, California, Commercial Observer reported Friday. The deal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS