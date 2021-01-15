Calif. Unemployment Recipients Sue Bank of America

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 8:04 PM EST) -- A California unemployment insurance recipient on Thursday filed a proposed class action against Bank of America NA in San Francisco federal court, accusing the bank — the Golden State's partner in unemployment benefits administration amid the pandemic-linked economic downturn — of failing to protect benefits recipients from fraudsters. San Francisco real estate agent and property manager Jennifer Yick aims to represent a class of unemployment benefits recipients whose benefits from the California Employment Development Department were stolen out of their benefits accounts. In the suit, Yick claims that Bank of America holds the exclusive contract to administer unemployment insurance and other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS