Trump Issues Scores Of Pardons In Final Hours Of Term

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 2:11 AM EST) -- President Donald Trump issued 143 pardons and commutations Wednesday during the last hours of his presidential term, with former Trump strategist Steve Bannon and former Trump fundraiser Elliott Broidy among those receiving clemency. The White House announced the grants in one large batch early Wednesday morning. Others to get reprieves include former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, who was convicted in March 2013 and sentenced to 28 years in prison for accepting bribes and kickbacks in exchange for municipal contracts, as well as bankrupt former Uber Technologies Inc. executive Anthony Levandowski, who in August was sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading out in...

