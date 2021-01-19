Wilson Sonsini, Skadden Lead $5.7B Laser Maker Merger

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 10:10 AM EST) -- U.S. laser tools and systems developers Lumentum and Coherent unveiled plans Tuesday to merge in a cash and stock transaction valued at $5.7 billion, with help from Wilson Sonsini and Skadden. The agreement sees Lumentum Holdings Inc., advised by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, buying Coherent Inc., led by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, for $100 per share in cash plus 1.1851 shares of Lumentum common stock, according to a statement. That per share price represents a premium of 49% to Coherent's closing price on Jan. 15. As a result of the deal, Coherent stockholders are expected to own about 27% of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS