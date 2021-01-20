No Pardon For Sheldon Silver As Trump Term Ends

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 1:02 PM EST) -- Former New York Assembly speaker Sheldon Silver will continue serving a 6 ½ year sentence for bribery and extortion after President Donald Trump chose not to grant him clemency amid a slew of last-minute pardons. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Trump issued 143 pardons and commutations, including for former strategist Steve Bannon and other allies. But Silver was ultimately not among them, contrary to several media reports that he was likely to be included. Silver, 76, reported to prison in August following two trials and Second Circuit appeals over charges stemming from purported schemes to gain nearly $5 million in exchange for...

