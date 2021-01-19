Feds Bluffing On Casino Bribes To Tribal Chair, Donor Says

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 5:48 PM EST) -- The owner of an architecture and design company asked a judge Tuesday to dismiss charges that he funneled bribes to the former chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe in connection with a casino project, arguing the government lacks proof of a quid pro quo. Prosecutors claim David DeQuattro paid bribes to Cedric Cromwell, the tribe's former head. In exchange, DeQuattro's firm allegedly received nearly $5 million under its contract with the tribe's gaming authority, which Cromwell led. But DeQuattro argued Tuesday that the charges do not specify that any payments influenced Cromwell in his official role in any way, much less...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS