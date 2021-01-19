No Permanent Ban On Scrapped Airport-Screening Exclusions

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 9:00 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge denied a bid by New York state to permanently void the Trump administration's exclusion of New Yorkers from expedited screening at airports, ruling on Tuesday that the court had already overturned the exclusion on procedural grounds. U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman called New York's request for a permanent injunction "unnecessary and inappropriate" given that the proposed changes to the Trusted Traveler Programs had been judicially scrapped in October. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security had attempted to prevent New York residents from enrolling, or re-enrolling, in expedited screening programs such as PreCheck because of the state's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS