Trump Pardons 'Varsity Blues' Parent Ahead Of Fall Trial

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 9:19 AM EST) -- A real estate developer charged in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case was among the dozens pardoned by President Donald Trump on his last night in office late Tuesday, undercutting one of his own Justice Department's signature prosecutions. The government claims Robert Zangrillo paid a total of $250,000 — $50,000 to the University of Southern California and another $200,000 to a charity controlled by scheme mastermind William "Rick" Singer — in order to have his daughter admitted to the school as a crew recruit even though she didn't compete in the sport at a Division 1 level. In a brief statement...

