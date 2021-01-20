Privacy Shield Replacement Talks Get New US Leader

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 10:40 PM EST) -- The Biden administration has picked a privacy attorney with ample experience working in both the government and private practice at Squire Patton Boggs LLP and Crowell & Moring LLP to lead the U.S. side of talks to replace the transatlantic Privacy Shield data transfer deal that was struck down last year. Christopher Hoff began work as deputy assistant secretary for services at the U.S. Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration on Wednesday, the day that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office. Hoff will lead the team responsible for the federal government's administration and oversight of cross-border...

