How Cos. Can Comply With Portland Facial Recognition Ban

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 5:58 PM EST) -- As the use of facial recognition technology increases, so too have the associated legal and privacy risks. This has prompted lawmakers to impose stricter limits over this especially sensitive type of biometric data. Recently, the city of Portland, Oregon, introduced a new type of biometric regulation — an outright ban of facial recognition technology. The Portland law — which went into effect at the start of 2021 — goes further than similar laws by barring not just the public use of this technology by the government, but by barring any use whatsoever. As such, this new law is expected to affect...

