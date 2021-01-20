Biden DOJ May Ax Ban On 3rd-Party Donation Settlements

Law360, Washington (January 20, 2021, 10:52 PM EST) -- The Biden administration is considering reversing a rule finalized last month that codified a Trump administration ban on settlements in federal cases that require defendants to make donations to unrelated third parties, the White House signaled Wednesday in an executive order. The new administration included the rule, entitled "Prohibition on Settlement Payments to Non-Governmental Third Parties," which was finalized on Dec. 16, among the Trump-era policies targeted for review by President Joe Biden. It is the only to-be-reviewed rule that falls under the U.S. Department of Justice. The rule has its origins in a memo issued by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions...

