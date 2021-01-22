Lima Urges Pause On 'Corrupt' Project's $66M Award Suit

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 6:24 PM EST) -- The city of Lima, Peru, asked a D.C. federal court to continue pausing its suit attempting to annul a $66 million arbitral award issued to an infrastructure company owned by Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht, a company Lima says is "notorious for corrupt practices," because proper procedures have not been followed yet. The Metropolitan Municipality of Lima accused Rutas de Lima SAC of lying during arbitration so that their 2,020-million-Peruvian-nueva-sol ($555.8 million) road construction project, which Rutas allegedly got through bribery, would not be nullified. Lima told the court in its Wednesday memorandum that the reason for August's stay order — that the...

