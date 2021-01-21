Google Says App Developers Put Crazy Spin On Duty To Deal

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 6:27 PM EST) -- Google defended its push to have Epic Games and other app developers' lawsuits dismissed in a Wednesday filing, claiming the developers sought changes to its app store and in-app payment system that were beyond what antitrust laws required in the effort to have "freedom not to deal" with the tech giant. According to Google, it would be forced to open up its Google Play app store to offer rival app stores and to host apps that don't use the company's in-app payment system in order to fulfill the developers' desire for pathways to avoid doing business with them — a solution...

