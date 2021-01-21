Ex-Cision Sales Reps Claim They Were Stiffed On OT

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 6:59 PM EST) -- Cision was hit Wednesday with a proposed class action in New York federal court alleging the software company often requires its sales employees to work more than 40 hours a week but refuses to pay them overtime. Cision Ltd., a public relations software and services provider, requires its representatives to often work overtime talking to clients, booking sales meetings and selling the company's products, according to the collective action and class action complaint filed by former employees Anatoliy Mikityuk, Mitch Tallungan and Michael Esquibel. "Cision knew or had reason to know that plaintiffs and other sales representatives worked more than 40...

