Amazon Won't Have To Host Parler During Dispute

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 4:09 PM EST) -- Amazon won't have to reinstate Parler's web hosting account while the microblogging site pursues its lawsuit over a suspension imposed in the wake of the U.S. Capitol riots earlier this month, a Washington federal court ruled Thursday. U.S. District Judge Barbara Jacobs Rothstein issued an order denying Parler's motion for a preliminary injunction in a suit alleging the suspension of the company's web hosting account was politically driven and likely designed to help Twitter fight off an emerging competitor. Amazon contends it suspended the startup social media platform's account for failing to remove harmful content that incited violence. The judge said that while...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS