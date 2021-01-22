Real Estate Rumors: Starwood, Hackman, Ari Pearl

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 4:02 PM EST) -- New York real estate firm Praedium Group has purchased an apartment complex in Plantation, Florida, for $73.5 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The deal is for Gatehouse on the Green apartments, a 312-unit complex, and the seller is Starwood Capital Group, according to the report. Hackman Capital Partners is under contract to buy a stake in Raleigh Studios in Hollywood, California, Commercial Observer reported Friday. The firm has a deal to take an undisclosed stake in the 309,000-square-foot campus that includes 13 soundstages from Raleigh Enterprises, and the two will jointly own the property going forward with HCP...

