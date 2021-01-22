Judge-Shopping Claim Muddies $125M Verizon Deal Row

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 5:32 PM EST) -- Mazie Slater Katz & Freeman LLC blasted Nagel Rice LLP for attempting to "judge shop" in a New Jersey state court fee dispute stemming from a $125 million personal injury settlement against Verizon Inc., arguing Thursday that attorney Bruce Nagel added members to his legal team solely to create conflicts with the courts. Attorney David Mazie, who represented Maria Meister in her suit against Verizon, claims Nagel added Chris Franzblau and Thomas Scrivo to his representation of a firm seeking a cut of the personal injury deal just because each attorney has conflicts with judges involved in the fee dispute and...

