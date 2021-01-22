Billionaire Hits Back At Ex-Counsel In Fight Over $6M Fee

Law360, New York (January 22, 2021, 3:40 PM EST) -- Attorney Hugh H. Mo billed $6 million to a Chinese billionaire, vowing a soup-to-nuts defense against bribery charges. But he barely worked on the yearslong case, as Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Ben Brafman and others did the heavy lifting, a Manhattan federal judge heard Friday. At a virtual hearing before U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein, current counsel for Ng Lap Seng, the 72-year-old Chinese real estate baron, pushed back against Mo, who sued Ng in August claiming his former client still owes him $1.9 million plus interest. "Your complaint shows that you've already received $3 million," Judge Hellerstein said to...

