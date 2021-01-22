Taxation With Representation: Wilson, Faegre Drinker, Weil

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 3:27 PM EST) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, laser tool developers Lumentum and Coherent merge in a $5.7 billion deal, Boston Scientific buys medical device maker Preventice Solutions for $1.1 billion, and RxBenefits gets a $1.1 billion valuation. The $5.7B Lumentum-Coherent Merger U.S. laser tools and systems developers Lumentum and Coherent unveiled plans Tuesday to merge in a cash and stock transaction valued at $5.7 billion, with help from Wilson Sonsini and Skadden. The Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC team advising Lumentum Holdings Inc. includes tax partner Myra Sutanto Shen and associate Sunny Dhaliwal. The Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP...

