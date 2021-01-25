Judge Tosses 'Overlong' Tribal Remains Suit For Second Time

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 8:33 PM EST) -- A California federal judge threw out an "overlong, argumentative and unclear" case by former tribe leaders over alleged disinterment of deceased relatives' remains during construction of a tribal casino — the second time this judge has thrown out their suit. U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller of the Eastern District of California had reassigned herself the case initiated by former Jamul Indian Village leaders in June since she had previously presided over a similar suit they initiated in 2015. Judge Mueller said Thursday that their 70-page complaint "asserts very similar claims" against the same parties from their original suit and allowed...

