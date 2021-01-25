High Court Won't Review Sheldon Silver's Corruption Case

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 11:44 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver's appeal of his corruption convictions, just days after former President Donald Trump declined to grant him clemency. In a 7 to 2 ruling, the high court declined Silver's petition for a writ of certiorari. In a dissent, Justice Neil Gorsuch, joined by Justice Clarence Thomas, said he would have taken the case in order to reconsider what he said was the Supreme Court's conflation of extortion and bribery offenses for the purposes of the Hobbs Act when a public official is the defendant. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS