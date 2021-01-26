Atty Slams Mazie Slater 'Vendetta' In $125M Verizon Deal Row

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 7:25 PM EST) -- Attorney Bruce Nagel of Nagel Rice LLP blasted Mazie Slater Katz & Freeman LLC's recent letter accusing him of "every form of misconduct under the sun" in a fee dispute over a $125 million personal injury settlement against Verizon, calling it the latest attack in a long-running "vendetta" against him by his former law partner. The attorney urged a New Jersey Superior Court judge Monday to reject David Mazie's "libelous" claims that Nagel is "judge-shopping" by bringing on additional attorneys with personal conflicts to help Nagel Rice represent fellow firm Kirsch Gelband & Stone PA in a fee dispute with Mazie Slater....

