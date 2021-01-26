Feds Say Ex-Mass. Tribe Chair, Donor Can't Dodge Bribe Case

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 8:43 PM EST) -- The former chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe and the owner of an architecture and design firm engaged in a clear quid pro quo bribe scheme connected to a multimillion-dollar casino project contract, federal prosecutors told a judge Monday in an effort to keep the case alive. The government pushed back on motions to dismiss filed by Cedric Cromwell, the ousted Mashpee chair, and David DeQuattro, who the feds say funneled everything from cash to a home gym Cromwell's way to prevent the cancellation of a $5 million contract between the tribe's gaming authority and DeQuattro's firm. "The defendants argue that...

