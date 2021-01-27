RI Says Tribe's Suit Over Bridge Project 'Inefficient And Unfair'

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 4:44 PM EST) -- Rhode Island asked Tuesday to be dismissed from the Narragansett Tribe's "inefficient and unfair" challenge in D.C. district court to a bridge construction project on tribal land, arguing that claims against the state are duplicative of an old, defeated lawsuit from another district. In a memorandum in support of a motion to dismiss, state Attorney General Peter Neronha argued that D.C. courts lacked jurisdiction to weigh in on claims that the state breached its obligations under a so-called programmatic agreement to transfer parcels of land to the tribe in order to mitigate the effects of the Providence Viaduct Bridge project....

