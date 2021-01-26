FCC To Focus On Pandemic Relief During Feb. Meeting

Kelcee Griffis By

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 9:29 PM EST) -- Interim FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel outlined plans for some of the agency's first moves under her leadership, writing in a blog post Tuesday that the commission will focus on implementing emergency measures to get more Americans online during the month of February.At the FCC's Feb. 17 open meeting, Rosenworcel said the four-person commission will hear staff presentations on how the agency is jumpstarting a $3.2 billion program to offer subsidized broadband service to more consumers affected by the coronavirus pandemic."Our challenge now is to couple Congress's vision with strategies for successful implementation, so we're going to hit the ground running," she saidUnder the, which lawmakers greenlit last month, participating providers can knock up to $50 per month off the going rate for internet service — and up to $75 a month for customers on tribal lands. Companies can also take $50 per month off the cost of any associated equipment, and the government will reimburse them.Speaking virtually at the annual State of the Net Conference on Tuesday, FCC Democrat Geoffrey Starks emphasized that the agency is focused on rolling out the emergency broadband benefit program in record time. Starks said he's specifically looking at how to simplify enrollment and eligibility requirements by, for example, allowing people who already receive Federal Pell Grant student aid, free or reduced school lunches and unemployment benefits to easily qualify for the enhanced broadband support.The FCC will be working to make sure the rules for participating providers are "as clear and simple as possible and that providers can get their questions answered quickly," Starks said.Also on tap for February is an expansion of the FCC's COVID-19, which recently received a $249.95 million cash infusion from Congress. Rosenworcel wrote that staffers will review "next steps" for the program "to continue its efforts to expand connected care throughout the country and help more patients seek healthcare safely." Congress established the program in the early days of the pandemic last year by setting aside $200 million to fund the expansion of remote medical care.Observers can also expect discussions about how the agency is putting $65 million toward more accurateprocesses and implementing the, according to Rosenworcel.--Additional reporting by Nadia Dreid and Christopher Cole. Editing by Peter Rozovsky.

