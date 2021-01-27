Real Estate Rumors: Kushner, Talis Biomedical, Ivy Realty

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 7:01 PM EST) -- Kushner Cos. is hoping to rezone a Delray Beach, Florida, site for industrial use, the South Florida Business Journal reported Wednesday. The developer is seeking to rezone 51 acres at 8225 Atlantic Ave. and 14600 Starkey Road from agricultural to industrial use, and is hoping to build a 999,506-square-foot industrial project there, according to the report. Talis Biomedical has inked a deal to lease 26,000 square feet in Chicago's West Loop district, Crain's Chicago Business reported Wednesday. The startup is leasing space at 1375 W. Fulton Market, which is owned by developer Trammel Crow, according to the report. New Jersey real...

