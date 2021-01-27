Lieff Wants To Appeal $1M State St. Fee Cut Before Paying It

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 9:03 PM EST) -- Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP asked a federal judge Wednesday to hold off on ordering the firm to pay out a $1.1 million chunk of its fee for work on a years-old $300 million settlement with State Street Corp. so it can ask the First Circuit whether the repayment is justified. In the latest salvo stemming from revelations of overbilling and other improprieties largely laid on its co-class counsel, Labaton Sucharow LLP and Thornton Law Firm LLP, Lieff Cabraser told U.S. District Judge Mark L. Wolf that once the money goes out, the firm is not likely to get it back....

