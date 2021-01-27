House Rep Wants Huawei Clarity Before Confirming Raimondo

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 9:58 PM EST) -- A senior Republican congressman called on the U.S. Senate on Wednesday to put the confirmation of Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo as Commerce secretary on hold until the Biden administration indicates whether it intends to keep Chinese telecommunications company Huawei on the so-called Entity List. Michael McCaul, the GOP leader on the Foreign Affairs Committee, urged the Senate to press pause on confirming Raimondo, citing concerns over the Biden administration's reluctance to clarify its position on Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. "It is incredibly alarming the Biden administration has refused to commit to keeping Huawei on the Department of Commerce's Entity List,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS