Prof. Urges Justices Not To Give NCAA Antitrust Immunity

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 9:23 PM EST) -- A legal scholar has urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to grant the NCAA antitrust immunity from a suit related to rules restricting education-related pay and benefits for college athletes, arguing Wednesday that such immunity should only be bestowed by the U.S. Congress. Sam C. Ehrlich, an assistant professor at Boise State University, declined to weigh in on how the case should ultimately be decided, but he said that the NCAA's assertion that it is entitled to antitrust immunity should be rejected. "Such powers should be reserved to Congress, [which] has thus far declined to grant the petitioners that deference despite...

