Scotts Valley Band Wants Quick Win In Bay Area Casino Suit

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 8:43 PM EST) -- The Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians asked a D.C. federal judge Thursday for a quick win in its suit against the U.S. Department of the Interior over a rejected casino plan, calling the rebuff "arbitrary and capricious."

The tribe filed suit against the DOI last May after its casino proposal was rejected, claiming an agency official — who was allegedly not qualified to approve or deny casino plans — put excessive requirements on the tribe to prove its links to the 128-acre parcel of land in Northern California on which it wanted to build the casino.

