Insurers, Property Owner To End Suit Over Collapsed Hotel

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 9:07 PM EST) -- Insurers of a New Orleans property damaged by the 2019 collapse of the next-door Hard Rock Hotel and the property owner agreed Thursday to end a suit claiming the companies wrongfully denied coverage related to the incident. Details of the settlement were not disclosed in the joint stipulation of dismissal filed with the court, and counsel for the parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment. In its initial complaint, the property owner, 1025 Canal Street LLC, accused the insurers of wrongfully denying coverage of damage to its building. The city's fire chief had ordered the building to be demolished after...

