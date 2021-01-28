Dershowitz Loses Bid To DQ Cooper & Kirk In Defamation Suit

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 9:40 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday declined to disqualify a team of Cooper & Kirk PLLC attorneys representing a woman in her defamation suit against Alan Dershowitz, rejecting the Harvard Law School professor's disqualification bid as an attempt to make it easier for him to access certain confidential materials. Dershowitz had argued that the lawyers for Virginia L. Giuffre — who has accused Dershowitz of defaming her after she alleged billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had "lent her out for sex" to the prominent lawyer — should be removed from the case for previously having accessed a "trove" of testimony...

