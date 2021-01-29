High Court Robocall Decision Didn't Void TCPA, Judge Says

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 7:39 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday shot down Royal Sea Cruises Inc.'s argument that the Telephone Consumer Protection Act was essentially void from 2015, when an exemption on its robocall ban was put into place, to last year, when the U.S. Supreme Court found that exemption unconstitutional. Royal Sea Cruises had argued the class action it's facing over autodialed calls made in 2016 and 2017 should be tossed in light of the Supreme Court's July 6 ruling in Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants, which struck down as unconstitutional a TCPA exemption that allowed automated calls to cellphones to collect federally...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS