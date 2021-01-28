SpaceX Probed By Feds Over Discriminatory Hiring Claims

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 10:55 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has been investigating Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX over allegations that it discriminatively declined to hire a non-U.S. citizen in March, according to California federal court filings Thursday. A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket carrying satellites lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Jan. 20. (AP Photo/John Raoux) The DOJ says that Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX, is not complying with an October subpoena issued by the Office of the Chief Administrative Hearing Officer that requires the company to turn over information about its hiring process. The agency asked the court...

