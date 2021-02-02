FTC Deal With Photo App May Signal More Biometric Scrutiny

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 5:51 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission announced[1] on Jan. 11 that it had reached a settlement[2] with Everalbum Inc., the developer of a now-defunct photo storage app called Ever. The settlement is the FTC's first enforcement action focused on facial recognition technology and likely signals a new era of increased regulatory scrutiny for companies involved in facial recognition. It provides for broad relief, including the unprecedented requirement that Everalbum delete any models and algorithms based on any biometric information collected from users of the Ever app. The settlement is also likely to inspire more private lawsuits focused on how companies use and describe...

