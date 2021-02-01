NCAA's Amateurism Deserves Deference, High Court Told

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 10:04 PM EST) -- The NCAA and major college sports conferences told the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday that amateurism rules should be given more deference under antitrust law, urging the high court to reverse a Ninth Circuit ruling that found the NCAA could not restrict pay and benefits for college athletes that are tied to education. In separate briefs Monday, the NCAA and conferences argued that a California federal district court and the Ninth Circuit are too closely scrutinizing the NCAA's amateurism rules under antitrust law. The NCAA, which itself and the conferences say is necessary to distinguish between college from professional sports leagues,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS