Uber, Lyft, WhatsApp Hit With Patent Suits Over GPS Tech

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 10:07 PM EST) -- Uber, Lyft and Facebook's WhatsApp are facing lawsuits in Texas federal court over claims that their GPS-based technology infringes AGIS Software Development LLC patents. AGIS, the patent licensing arm of a former U.S. Marine's emergency communication contractor, filed three suits on Friday, one each against ride hailing giants Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. and another against the Facebook-owned messenger WhatsApp Inc. The suits claim that the companies are ripping off five patents connected to a communication system called LifeRing that AGIS markets to first responders, law enforcement, and military personnel. The Jupiter, Fla.-based emergency communication business, known as Advanced Ground Information Systems Inc.,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS