Roger Clemens' Son, Godson Want $5M In Bar Assault Trial

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 7:43 PM EST) -- The son and godson of former Major League Baseball pitcher Roger Clemens opened a trial Monday in Texas state court, seeking $5 million from a Houston bar and its owner over a 2018 assault. MLB players Conner Capel and Kacy Clemens lodged an assault and negligence suit against 34th S&S LLC, which does business as Concrete Cowboy, and owner Daniel Joseph Wierck over an alleged attack on New Year's Eve. Roger Clemens testified as a witness for the men Monday, telling jurors about the injuries he saw that night. Kacy Clemens and Capel, whose father Mike Capel is also a former MLB player, claim...

