Google To Pay $2.6M To Resolve DOL Hiring, Pay Bias Probes

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 3:11 PM EST) -- Google agreed to pay $2.6 million after probes from a federal contractor watchdog found the tech giant underpaid numerous women and gave the cold shoulder to thousands of Asian and female job applicants, the U.S. Department of Labor said. Mountain View, California-based Google will pay $1.4 million in back pay and interest to more than 2,500 undercompensated women, and $1.2 million to nearly 3,000 Asian and female job applicants who were turned away in its hiring processes, according to a conciliation agreement dated Jan. 15 and recently made public. As part of the five-year agreement with the DOL's Office of Federal...

