Apple Must Cough Up Payment Docs In Epic Games Fight

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 6:26 PM EST) -- A California federal judge ordered Apple's counsel Monday to produce certain internal payment-processing documents in Epic Games' antitrust fight over App Store fees, after characterizing the tech giant's response to the document requests as, "No, we can't do it," and calling it "frustrating and unsatisfactory."

During a hearing held via Zoom, Apple's counsel Jay Srinivasan of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP emphasized that Apple is a large company and it takes time to dig the documents up, and he argued that Epic Games didn't attempt to prioritize its requests so Apple's done the best it can in handing over the requested...

