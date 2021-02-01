GE Investors Can't Revive Trimmed Claims After 6th Attempt

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 10:19 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge dismissed much of the sixth iteration of a proposed shareholder class action against General Electric once and for all, finding that the investors' additions in their newest amended complaint do nothing to overcome previous versions of their arguments. U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman on Friday did not provide the investors leave to amend their failed claims again, rejecting their plea for the court to consider a recent $200 million settlement reached between General Electric Co. and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The investors had been warned previously that they wouldn't get another chance to...

