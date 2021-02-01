Biden Asks Justices To Cancel Asylum, Border Wall Args

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 4:17 PM EST) -- The Biden administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to cancel upcoming oral arguments in two cases challenging funding for the U.S.-Mexico border wall and the Migrant Protection Protocols, a Trump-era policy forcing asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico while their claims are being processed. Hours after taking office on Jan. 20, President Joe Biden closed enrollment in MPP, also known as Remain in Mexico, and issued a proclamation barring the use of further taxpayer funds to build the border wall. "In light of these recent developments, petitioners respectfully request that the court hold further briefing in abeyance and remove this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS