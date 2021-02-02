5th Circ. Weighs Next Steps In $138M Venezuela Award Fight

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 9:38 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit tussled on Tuesday with how to handle an arbitration agreement containing an inoperable provision calling for disputes to be adjudicated in Caracas, as it weighs Venezuela's challenge to an order enforcing a $138 million arbitral award to a U.S. military shipbuilder. A three-judge panel for the circuit court raised the issue several times during oral arguments with counsel for both Venezuela's defense ministry and shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Inc., suggesting that they may conclude the lower court had correctly determined that a provision in the parties' agreement calling for disputes to be arbitrated in Caracas was impracticable due to...

