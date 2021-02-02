SF And 5 Other Schools Tapped For Juul Bellwethers

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 3:18 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has tapped six lawsuits to serve as bellwethers in a sprawling multidistrict litigation over Juul Labs Inc. and Altria Group Inc.'s marketing and sale of e-cigarettes, with school districts across the country bringing the first wave of cases against the companies. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick signed the order Monday, teeing up cases led by the San Francisco Unified School District, Tucson Unified School District, The School Board of Palm Beach County, Florida, and Unified School District 265 Goddard in Kansas, as well as the City of Rochester, New Hampshire, and King County, Washington. The six...

