Ga. Air Force Vet's Fatal Fire Ant Attack Sparks VA Suit

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 4:29 PM EST) -- The federal government and two Georgia pest control companies were hit Monday with a wrongful death suit brought by the children of an Air Force veteran who say he was fatally attacked by fire ants at a residential facility owned and operated by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Joel Marrable was twice attacked in the first week of September 2019 by fire ants that bit him more than 100 times while he lived at the Atlanta VA Eagles Nest Community Living Center in Decatur, Georgia, the complaint alleges. Three children of the retirement-age veteran said he had lung cancer but was...

