Migrant Workers Seek Class Status In Suit Over Ga. Housing

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 8:44 PM EST) -- A group of migrant construction workers asked a Georgia federal court Tuesday to conditionally certify their proposed class action against their former employers so they could attempt to settle a dispute over allegedly squalid housing and unfairly docked wages. The five Mexican workers said Atlanta-based construction company Precision 2000 Inc. and its affiliate Casa Properties LLC agreed to the conditional certification of class members for the purpose of notification. The Georgia companies are accused by the workers of increasing four-fold the agreed-upon rent of the Atlanta-area housing the workers were allegedly forced to live in, which they say was overcrowded and...

