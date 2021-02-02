WeChat Users Say Trump Ban Violated Their Religious Rights

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 9:58 PM EST) -- Users of the Chinese-owned messaging app WeChat are coming out swinging against an attempt to kill their challenge to former President Donald Trump's order restricting the use of the popular app, saying it tramples their religious rights. For Chinese-speaking Christians in the United States, WeChat is the only way for thousands of them to connect and enjoy fellowship with others who share their faith — they rely on the app for Bible study and virtual church gatherings, the app users told a California federal court Monday. By banning the application from being downloaded from U.S. app stores via executive order, Trump...

