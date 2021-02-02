NJ Firm Deserves Huge Fee In $125M Verizon Deal, Court Told

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 6:35 PM EST) -- A Kirsch Gelband & Stone PA partner embroiled in a fee battle with Mazie Slater Katz & Freeman LLC over a $125 million judgment against Verizon credited himself Tuesday with doing most of the work to unearth "systemic failures" that led to catastrophic injuries and then a landmark settlement for a woman injured by a utility pole. Taking the stand in a New Jersey state court bench trial to clinch the lion's share of the $25 million counsel fee attached to the massive personal injury deal, Gregg A. Stone detailed the efforts he expended before Mazie Slater assumed representation of Maria...

